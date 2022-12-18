Will Gozum says ‘so much to improve on’ after NCAA Finals loss to Letran

ANTIPOLO—Will Gozum’s stellar season ended in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday.

Coming off an impressive Game 2 outing, Gozum was far from his MVP form just when College of St. Benilde needed him most.

With the championship on the line, Gozum got ejected after committing a disqualifying foul against Pao Javillionar with still 1:44 to go as Letran cruised to an 81-67 win for its third straight NCAA title.

“For me, I have so much to improve on. So many deficiencies in my game. I just have to accept that and challenge myself next year,” said Gozum.

Logging only 20 minutes due to foul trouble, Gozum finished with measly 10 points and a season-low two rebounds after averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in the first two games of the finals including a 21-point, 10-rebound effort in Game 2.

“I got caught up in the moment but for me, I saw their hearts of champions there. After that, I might get used to it (rough play). I’m thankful for that experience actually. Congrats to them,” said Gozum, who exchanged words with several Letran players on his way out of the court.

Benilde coach Charles Tiu thinks Gozum still has a lot to work on including his maturity.

“He couldn’t play. He played five minutes in the first half and got three fouls. Same with Corteza. We tried to remind him before the game to be smart,” Tiu said.

“It was tough, it’s a learning experience for Will. He has to be a bit more mature and improve as a player. It happens,” he added.

Gozum, who led the Blazers to their first finals appearance since 2002 averaging 16.9 points on 53.8 percent shooting from the field and 9.8 rebounds, is still undecided if he will return for his final year.

