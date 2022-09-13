Would Play Rishabh Pant At No.5 And Dinesh Karthik At No.7 – Sunil Gavaskar On India’s Playing XI

Legendary India National Cricket Team batter Sunil Gavaskar has said that he would like to see both Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant in India’s playing XI in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, which is the eighth edition of the multi-nation tournament, is scheduled to commence on October 16 and the summit clash is set to take place on November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

| ICC Teams Rankings | ICC Players Rankings

On Monday, September 12, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 and as expected both Pant and Karthik were included in the main team.

Meanwhile, batting legend Gavaskar has said that the young wicketkeeper-batsman Pant should bat at No.5 and the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Karthik should bat at No.7 in the World Cup.

“I would play both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik. At No.5, Rishabh Pant, No.6 Hardik Pandya or the vice-versa and I’ll play Dinesh Karthik at No.7. I would give with Hardik and four other options as bowlers. If you do not take risk, how will you win? You need to take risk in all departments then only you can get rewards,” Gavaskar told Sports Tak.

We have high hopes from them in terms of winning the World Cup – Sunil Gavaskar on Team India

Gavaskar further said that Rohit Sharma and Co. are capable of winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 because they have got a balanced side. He added that the return of the premier pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel has strengthened India’s pace attack.

“It is a good team. It is a balanced side, we have high hopes from them in terms of winning the World Cup. I think India can win the World Cup because of the balance. What happened in Asia Cup was a wake-up call, I am hopeful that this team will come back with the World Cup. The team that has been selected, we should support that. Now that the time has been announced, we should give our full backing,” said Gavaskar.

“Our problem in the Asia Cup was that we did not have such bowlers that can defend a total. Now that, Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have come back, these two are such bowlers who can defend targets and if you are bowling first, they can strike up front. The team has become stronger with these two coming together,” he added.

Also Read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: What Has Sanju Samson Done Wrong To Not Find A Place? – Danish Kaneria.

Get All Cricket match prediction and fantasy Tips – CLICK HERE

Cricket Match Prediction | T20 World Cup Match Prediction | Today Match Fantasy Prediction | Fantasy Cricket Tips | Cricket News and Updates | Cricket Live Score