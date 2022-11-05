Yulo achieves all-around goal but vows more improvements

Tokyo Olympian and world champion Carlos Yulo is looking to tinker with his technique after finishing eighth in the men’s all-around of the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, England on Friday.

“I need to fix my mistakes when I get back home,” Yulo said after meeting his goal of making the top eight in the all-around. “Other things are not bad, although I could say the vault was a positive mistake.’’

Yulo’s progress in the event, however, has been unmistakeable after an output of 82.098 in all six apparatuses. Filipino gymnasts hardly figure prominently in the event.

“I am speechless after the six events, because I [was] battling with myself. It was really hard. Overall, the experience was really good. I am in the top eight, it’s not bad and it’s still a big achievement for me. I am happy, but at the same time, disappointed,’’ said Yulo.

He will have a shot to wipe out that disappointment as he hunts for a medal late Saturday evening in the floor exercise final and will plunge into action in the finals of the vault and parallel bars on Sunday.

Olympic gold medalist Daiki Hashimoto of Japan seized the all-around gold medal (87.198) while Zhang Boheng of China (86.785) and Wataru Tanigawa of Japan (85.231) placed second and third.

15th in vault

Yulo was superb in the floor exercise, the event that catapulted him to world fame in 2019, and likewise topped the parallel bars with identical scores of 15.166 after winding up sixth in the rings (13.800).

The defending world champion in men’s vault, however, finished 15th in his pet event among 24 finalists after tallying 14.166 that paled in comparison with his 14.849 showing during the qualifying round.

“Today I was having fun as well, and I don’t want to lose myself in the middle of the competition. But I kind of did, and it’s kind of my fault as well. I put more pressure on myself,’’ said Yulo.

