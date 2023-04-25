Home

KIN-XI vs JAB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Milan 2023 Fantasy Hints: KIN-XI vs JAB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Milan 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Kings XI vs Janjua Brescia, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Milan Cricket Ground, 3:00 PM IST April 25, Tuesday. Here is the ECS T10 Milan 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KIN-XI vs JAB Dream11 Team Prediction, KIN-XI vs JAB Fantasy Cricket Prediction, KIN-XI vs JAB Playing 11s ECS T10 Milan 2023 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Kings XI vs Janjua Brescia, Fantasy Playing Tips –, ECS T10 Milan 2023 Series.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Milan 2023 Series toss between Kings XI vs Janjua Brescia will take place at 2:30 PM IST

Time – April 25, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground.

KIN-XI vs JAB My Dream 11 Team

Farhan Javaid, Ateeq Khan, Harmanjeet Singh, Adnan Ali (c), Farhad Ali, Inderjit Gill, Habib-ul Rahman, Hamza Ali-II, Ali Noman, Ahmadullah Safi (vc), Asif Mushtaq

KIN-XI vs JAB Probable Playing XI

Kings-XI:

F.Javaid (wk), V.Kumar-II, H.Singh, S.Singh, J.Nagra, I.Gill, M.Singh-II, R.Tahir, A.Noman, J.Singh, K.Singh

Janjua Brescia:

A.Khan (wk), A.Ali, F.Ali, F.Ahmed-I, N.Ahmad, H.Rahman, H.Ali-II, H.Saad, A.Safi, A.Mushtaq, B.Singh

Squads

Kings XI: Farhan Javaid, Fraz Raza, Harmanjeet Singh, Harmanpreetpal Singh, Inderjit Gill, Jagjit Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Jaipal Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Kanwaljot Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Manjeet Singh, Noman Ali, Rizwan Tahir, Sarbjir Singh, Shafique Muhammad, Simranjit Singh, Soumi Ryder, Ullah Habib, Vikas Kumar

Janjua Brescia: Adnan Ali, Ahmadullah Safi, Asif Mushtaq, Ateeq Khan, Bachittar Singh, Farhad Ali, Fiaz Ahmed, Habib ul Rahman, Hamza Ali, Hamza Saad, Haseeb Abdul, Kashif Mushtaq, Kuldeep Lal, Muhammad Afzal, Naeem Ahmad, Nasir Mehmood, Paramjit Singh, Rizwan Siddiq, Shazad Ahmed, Suqrat Khizar, Usama Munir, Vibhor Yadav, Zahid Ali

