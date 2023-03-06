00 PM IST Lathbury Lightning vs Beveren

Home

Sports

LL vs BEV Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Lathbury Lightning vs Beveren, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 8 PM IST March 6, Monday

Here is the European Cricket League T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LL vs BEV Dream11 Team Prediction, LL vs BEV Fantasy Cricket Prediction, LL vs BEV Playing 11s European Cricket League T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Lathbury Lightning vs Beveren, Fantasy Playing Tips – European Cricket League T10.

LL vs BEV Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The European Cricket League T10 match toss between Lathbury Lightning and Beveren will take place at 7.30 PM IST

Time – 8 PM IST, March , 6 Monday.

Venue: Cartama Oval.

LL vs BEV Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: R Daswani

Batters: A Rashid, S Zakhil (c), L Bruce (vc), I Latin

All-rounders: A Pai, K Nestor, H Khaksar

Bowlers: M Noman, J Jabarkhel, J Horrocks.

LL vs BEV Probable Playing XIs

Beveren: Abdulrashid Karim, Hakim Khaksar, Saber Zakhil, Shahidullah Otmanzai, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Noor Momand, Abdul Basir, Stanikzai Aurangzeb, Salarzai Wahedzaman, Jabar Jabarkhel and Mohammad Noman.

Lathbury Lightning: Iain Latin, Louis Bruce, Julian Freyone, Rahul Daswani, Kenroy Nestor, Avinash Pai, Sameer Nayak, Maanav Nayak, James Fitzgerald, Jack Horrocks and Matt Whelan











