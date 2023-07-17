10 Facts About 20-Year-Old Who Won Wimbledon 2023

Home

Who Is Carlos Alcaraz: 10 Facts About Spaniard Who Won Wimbledon 2023

Carlos Alcaraz is ranked number 1 in the world. (Credits: Instagram)

The young sensation to have taken the tennis world by storm, Carlos Alcaraz Grafia has got everyone talking about him after he defeated Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 final. Alcaraz ended Djokovic’s 34-match winning streak by defeating him 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. At just 20 years of age, the Spaniard is already ranked no.1 in the world, Carlos Alcaraz has drawn comparisons to the Big 3 (Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic) which is a feat in itself. Still a new sensation for the world, let’s get to know who the world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz is.

1. Carlos Alcaraz was born into a family of tennis lovers in El Palmar (Murcia). His father and grandfather both played the sport and his father also runs a tennis academy.

2. In 2020, Alcaraz made his ATP major draw debut at the age of 16, becoming one of the youngest players to enter the sport. He defeated Albert Ramos Viñolas in his first-round match-up but was eliminated in the second round.

3. Coming from Spain, it is not a shocker that Alcaraz sees Rafael Nadal as his role model. His coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, a former world no. 1 and two-time Olympian, has said that Alcaraz is a mix of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.

4. He became the first player ever to defeat Nadal and Djokovic in the same tournament on the clay court. Defeating two of the three greatest players to ever pick up the racket is a feat envied by many. This young maestro, at the age of 19, became the youngest to achieve this feat ever.

5. The Spaniard won his first singles ATP title in 2021, becoming the youngest to ever do it since Kei Nishikori in 2008 defeated Richard Gasquet, 6–2, 6–2.

6. Carlos Alcaraz went on to win the Madrid title in 2022, defeating the top players in the world like Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev. He retained the title in 2023, defeating Jan-Lennard Struff in the summit clash.

7. Alcaraz has won 12 titles in total with two Grand Slam victories- the US Open 2022 against Casper Rudd and Wimbledon 2023 against Novak Djokovic.

8. He became the youngest player to ever be ranked No.1 in the ATP rankings and became the first teenager ever to be crowned No.1. Carlos Alacaraz defeated Casper Rudd to become the World no.1 in the US Open finals. His historic rise from 32nd in the world at the start of the year to 1st by the end of it was historic in itself.

9. He is the third Spanish player ever to win the prestigious Wimbledon. The feat has been accomplished only by two other Spaniards- Rafael Nadal (2008, 2010) and Manuel Santana (1966).

10. Carlos Alcaraz has won major titles on all three courts with 2 ATP 1000 titles on clay, 2 ATP 1000 titles and a Grand slam on hard court and a Grand Slam title on the grass court. Djokovic praised the Spaniard for the same, saying that he didn’t expect him to be so good on the Grass court. He termed Alcaraz the “Spanish Bull” for his mentality and fighting spirit.















