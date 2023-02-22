Home

Sports

Virat Kohli’s 25K Runs To Career-Best Figures By Ravindra Jadeja: 10 Records Broken During 2nd IND-AUS Test

India inch closer for a second consecutive World Test Championship Final after taking a 2-0 lead in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Sunday in Delhi.

10 Records Broken During 2nd IND-AUS Test

New Delhi: India beat Australia in the second Test match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, played in Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Rohit Sharma-led India has taken a 2-0 lead during the match, cricketers broke numerous records. Here is a take a look at 10 records that were broken during the second Test match.

Cheteshwar Pujara played his 100th Test

Cheteshwar Pujara arguably one of the best Test batters in the World has played his 100th test against Australia. The star batter smashed a winning boundary for India in Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Ravindra Jadeja’s Seven-Fer

Ravindra Jadeja who made a comeback in International cricket after his knee surgery has made a massive comeback and won Man of the Match in both the Test matches, apart from that the Indian star all-rounder picked up his career best seven wickets against Australia in the second Test match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Virat Kohli Smashed 25000 International runs

Former India captain Virat Kohli has also made a record in the second Test match against Australia as Kohli smashed his 25000 International runs and becomes the first player to reach this milestone who made his debut in 21st Century.

Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record

Virat Kohli becomes the fastest batter to smash 25k runs in International cricket. The star batter just took 549 innings to reach this milestone, whereas cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar took 577 innings to smash his 25k International runs.

Ravichandnan Ashwin Picked up his 100th Wicket

Indian star all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin scalped his 100th Australian Test wicket during the second Test match in ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, becomes the second Indian bowler to reach this milestone, before this Anil Kumble picked 100 wickets against Aussies. Ashwin achieved the feat when he dismissed Alex Carey in the post-lunch session of Day 1 of the ongoing second Test at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Nathan Lyon creates history

Nathan Lyon became the first Australian player to take 100 wickets in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and overall the third cricketer to do so after Anil Kumble and Ravichandran Ashwin. The spinner ran through the Indian top order in the morning session of the second Day of the Delhi Test match. The off-spinner dismissed India captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer inside the first 25 overs of the Indian innings.

Ravindra Jadeja Equals Sachin Tendulkar’s Record

Jadeja who made an impressive comeback after his injury and won back to back played of the match award as the star all-rounder equaled cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar’s record of winning 8 Player of the Match awards in Tests played in India.

Rohit Sharma equals MS Dhoni’s record

Indian captain Rohit Sharma equals former skipper MS Dhoni’s record of winning the first four test matches as a captain. As India beat Australia in both the Test matches in ingoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India retains Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Rohit Sharma’s Indian team became the first to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth straight time.

Most victories against Australia

The win in Delhi was India’s 32nd over the Baggy Greens in Test matches. With this, they have created a new record for winning the most number of matches against one opponent.

India will play the third Test match against against Australia at Holkar Stadium, Indore which will start from March 1.











