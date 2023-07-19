100th Test Between The Two Teams Giving India Chance to Seal Off Another Series

Home

Port of Spain, as much as any other cricket ground in the West Indies, is a hallmark of the rich history of the sport in the island nations. Immortals, over the decades, has hosted some of the best from both sides in contests that were tonic to fans. In days of radio and newspapers, most of these were imagined more than witnessed, but massive names from both sides, including the likes of Vivian Richards, Brian Lara, and Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar have all had their moment in the sun, have had their moments in the sun here.

Things have changed radically for West Indies cricket, but those factors we have discussed threadbare over the years. As of now, it is yet another Test in Trinidad, one that India would like to seal off without much fuss and end the series with a 2-0 scoreline.

Rohit Sharma was happy with the way Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan, the two debutants at Dominica, shaped up. More so naturally with Jaiswal, who has shown maturity beyond his 21 years and also a hunger for runs. Potent for a great Test career.

Sharma himself would also be happy with his own century, although that was very much on the cards, given the lack of venom in the West Indies attack.

Another batter who was looking for another big one was Virat Kohli, and while he did get decent runs, a three-figure, almost there for the taking, eluded him.

Port of Spain could give him another opportunity, depending of course on the weather, which hasn’t really been too flattering.

There is no debate that both Sharma and Kohli are on the downward curves of their formidable careers and opportunities like this, while batting form and fitness, will become rarer by the day.

Even for Ajinkya Rahane, surprisingly named vice-captain for this series, these are now rare occasions, and while the vagaries of the pitch did him in at Dominica, he too will be keen to seek runs.

As would Shubman Gill. His choice for the No. 3 position did not have a good beginning.

As for the bowling, once more, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will hold the key, while one could safely say that Jaydev Unadkat’s contribution to this cause could be ended and Axar Patel could well see another Test match. Not much else can really be changed, unless there are fitness issues.

As for the West Indies, skipper Kraigg Brathwaite has a massive challenge, as before. There have been some changes in the side for the second Test but overall, he will have to lead a pack of hesitant players against a well-knit side. Not a happy state of affairs for him, but that is how it is.

