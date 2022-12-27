12 months in sports activities: March 2022 high moments

MARCH 2022
March 4: Australian Legend Shane Warne dies
Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne died of a suspected coronary heart assault aged 52. Warne took 708 Check wickets, the second most of all time, in 145 matches throughout a stellar 15-year worldwide profession – REPORT
March 7: Jamshedpur FC wins League Winner’s Protect
Jamshedpur FC struck to a exact plan and picked up a solitary objective win towards ATK Mohun Bagan to make sure the highest spot and the League Winner’s Protect, within the concluding match of the ISL-8 at Fatorda – REPORT
March 25: Australia’s Check sequence win in Pakistan after nearly 25 years
Australia claimed a 115-run victory within the third and remaining Check in Lahore to win its first sequence in Pakistan for nearly 25 years – REPORT
March 30: Iran denied girls entry to soccer stadium
Iran denied girls entry to a soccer stadium to look at a world match, leaving tons of of ticketed followers locked out. The World Cup qualifier towards Lebanon, received 2-0 by Iran, was performed on the Imam Reza stadium within the northeastern metropolis of Mashhad – REPORT
