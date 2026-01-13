PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — “I wanted to create a new mobile hunting shack with strategic windows for hidden and quiet hunting,” said an inventor, from Sparta, Wisc., “so I invented the SPECIALLY DESIGNED HUNTING SHACK. My design would also help you keep warm and comfortable when hunting in cold conditions.” The patent-pending invention provides an improved shack for hunters. In doing so, it helps retain heat for added warmth and comfort. It also allows the hunter to remain inside while hunting, and it reduces noise. The invention features a mobile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hunters. The SPECIALLY DESIGNED HUNTING SHACK is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit www.speciallydesignedhuntingshack.com. Or contact Daniel Byler at 608-269-0559. SOURCE InventHelp
