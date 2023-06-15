Home

TNPL 2023: 2 DRS Calls For 1 Dismissal, Thanks To Ravichandran Ashwin

The incident occurred in the 13th over of the match.

The Decision Review System (DRS) overturning an on-field umpire’s decision is quite a common sight during a cricket match. But two DRS reviews taken on one particularly delivery is not something which happens often. Well, Wednesday’s Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) game between Dindigul Dragons and Ba11sy Trichy witnessed this unprecedented incident. Ravichandran Ashwin, who is currently plying his trade for the Dindigul-based side, decided to opt for DRS. It happened after the TV umpire, on the batter’s referral, overruled the on-field umpire’s judgement on the same ball.

The incident occurred in the 13th over of the match which was being played at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore. Ba11sy Trichy’s R Rajkumar was adjudged caught behind. The batter got reprieve after opting for a referral. TV umpire, S Nishaanth had judged that the bat had hit the ground, resulting in a big spike in UltraEdge. Ravichandran Ashwin seemed unhappy with the TV umpire’s decision and the Dindigul Dragons skipper decided to review the matter. But much to the disappointment of Ashwin, the TV umpire ruled it not out once again.

What Ravichandran Ashiwn Said

“Looking at the big screen, I felt [it was out]. DRS is a new rule in this competition. The spike [on UltraEdge] generally comes ahead of the bat, even if there is an edge. And to overturn the on field call, there has to be conclusive evidence. That they overturned it, I was slightly not happy. So, I reviewed it, hoping they [umpires] might look at it from a different angle,” Ravichandran Ashwin was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Ba11sy Trichy vs Dindigul Dragons

R Rajkumar played a blistering knock of 39 off 22 balls to help his side in reaching a total of 120. Dindigul Dragons skipper Ravichandran Ashwin, on the other hand, picked up two wickets in the game in his four-over spell.

Dindigul Dragons opener Shivam Singh, during the run chase, scored 46 off 30 balls to earn a resounding victory for his side. Ravichandran Ashwin’s men reached the target quite comfortably with 31 balls to spare. The Dindigul-based franchise kicked off their TNPL campaign this season on a promising note with a six-wicket triumph. They are currently placed in the fourth position on the points table.















