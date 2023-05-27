Home

2023 ODI World Cup Schedule Likely To Be Announced During World Test Championship Final: Report

For the first time India will be independently host a 50-over World Cup. The 2023 ODI World Cup is slated to take place in October-November.



BCCI Secretary and ACC chief Jay Shah (C) attends an IPL 2023 match in Ahmedabad. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: The 50-over ODI World schedule, that India is hosting in October-November later this year, will be announced on the sidelines of the World Test Championship (WTC) final in London next month as discussed in the BCCI’s Special General Meeting (SGM) on Saturday.

Besides the 2023 ODI World Cup schedule, it was also discussed that all the state teams will have to follow criteria to appoint strength and conditioning coaches in order to keep the players injury free.

Also discussed on the agenda that Grant Thornton will work closely with the BCCI on the upgradation of 15 stadiums earmarked for mega World Cup. Although, India has hosted the ODI World Cup before, but it will be first-time ever that the country will independently play host to the biggest spectacle in the sport.

Some takeaways from @BCCI #SGM

1. The @cricketworldcup schedule will be announced on sidelines of #WTC final.

2. Grant Thornton will work with @BCCI on upgradation of 15 stadiums earmarked for WC.

3. State teams will have to follow criteria to appoints S&C coaches. — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) May 27, 2023

The WTC final which will be played between India and Australia at the Oval, starts on June 7. While this is India’s second consecutive appearance, Australia have qualified for the summit clash for the first time.

Meanwhile, soon after the Indian Premier League round-robin stage ended on May 21, renovation on several stadiums have already started. The Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, Ekana stadium in Lucknow and the Wankhde Stadium in Mumbai are among the few where the renovation work has already started.

Meanwhile, the whole country is gearing up for the all-important IPL 2023 final between Gujarat Titans and Chennau Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. It is also reported that cricket heads of several Asian countries will be present duing the IPL 2023 final.

On the sidelines of the event, it is expected that BCCI secretary, who is also the head of Asian Cricket Council (ACC) will hold a meeting with all cricket board chiefs to finalise about the dates of 2023 Asia Cup that Pakistan is set to host in September. Meanwhile, it is understood that the Afghanistan’s tour of India for three-match white-ball series is likely to take place in September instead of June.















