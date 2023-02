AS IT HAPPENED | What a Test match this has been and it has been apt that Cheteshwar Pujara, in his 100th Test, has hit the winning runs. Pujara hit a boundary to finish it. India wins by six wickets to take a 2-0 lead. But the credit has to go to the spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. With the win, India has almost sealed a berth for themselves in the WTC finale.