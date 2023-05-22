30 PM, Check Top Fantasy Picks, Probable Playing XIs MA Chidambaram Stadium May 23, Tue

Home

Gujarat vs Chennai Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Qualifier 1: GT vs CSK Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today's Match, MA Chidambaram Stadium, 7:30 PM IST May 23, Tuesday

GT vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Qualifier 1: All You Need To Know

Match Details

Match: GT vs CSK, Qualifier 1, IPL 2023

Date & Time: May 23, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium.

GT vs CSK Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Wriddhiman Saha

Batters – Shankar, Dube, Miller(c)

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Jadeja(vc)

Bowlers – Deepak Chahar, Theekshana, Rashid

GT vs CSK Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Saha, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shami, Noor Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Mohit Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: Conway, Gaikwad, Rahane, Dube, Rayudu, Jadeja, Dhoni, Chahar, Theekshana, Pathirana, Deshpande















