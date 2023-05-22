30 PM, Check Top Fantasy Picks, Probable Playing XIs MA Chidambaram Stadium May 23, Tue

Here is the IPL 2023, Qualifier 1 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GT vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, GT vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GT vs CSK Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Gujarat vs Chennai Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Qualifier 1: Here is the IPL 2023, Qualifier 1 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GT vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, GT vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GT vs CSK Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips. Gujarat vs Chennai Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Qualifier 1: GT vs CSK Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, MA Chidambaram Stadium, 7:30 PM IST May 23, Tuesday.
Match Details
Match: GT vs CSK, Qualifier 1, IPL 2023
Date & Time: May 23, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium.
GT vs CSK Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper – Wriddhiman Saha
Batters – Shankar, Dube, Miller(c)
All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Jadeja(vc)
Bowlers – Deepak Chahar, Theekshana, Rashid
GT vs CSK Probable Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Saha, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shami, Noor Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Mohit Sharma
Chennai Super Kings: Conway, Gaikwad, Rahane, Dube, Rayudu, Jadeja, Dhoni, Chahar, Theekshana, Pathirana, Deshpande