Home

Sports

Bangalore vs Chennai Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 24: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Chinnaswamy Stadium, 7.30 PM IST April 17, Monday

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 22: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, RCB vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Prediction, RCB vs CSK Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Bangalore vs Chennai Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 24: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Chinnaswamy Stadium, 7.30 PM IST April 17, Monday. (Image: Twitter)

Dream11 Team Prediction

Bangalore vs Chennai, IPL 2023, Match 24: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Chinnaswamy Stadium, 7.30 PM IST April 17, Monday: RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 22: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, RCB vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Prediction, RCB vs CSK Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 24: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Chinnaswamy Stadium, 7.30 PM IST April 17, Monday.

Match Details

Match: RCB vs CSK, match 24, IPL

Date & Time: April 17, 7:30 PM

Venue: Chinnaswamy Stadium

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema.

Bangalore vs Chennai Dream11 Team

Devon Conway, Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Tushar Deshpande.

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Vice-Captain: Mohammed Siraj.

RCB vs CSK Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wayne Parnell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Mohammed Siraj.

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Tushar Deshpande.

RCB vs CSK Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Avinash Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Mohammed Siraj, Michael Bracewell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Dinesh Karthik, Siddharth Kaul, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Sonu Yadav, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajan Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, David Willey.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande, Ambati Rayudu, Akash Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu.











