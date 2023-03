Home

GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s Premier League Fantasy Hints: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match 17, Brabourne Stadium 3:30 PM IST March 20, Monday

Dream11 Team Prediction

Match Details

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz

Date and Time: March 20, 2023, 3:30 PM.

Venue: Brabourne Stadium.

GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

Alyssa Healy, Tahlia Mcgrath, Laura Wolvaard, Harleen Deol, Sophia Dunkley, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana.

Captain: Alyssa Healy, Vice-Captain: Laura Wolvaard.

Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth, Sneh Rana (c), Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

GUJ-W vs UP-W Squads

UP Warriorz Squad: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri.

Gujarat Giants Squad: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Sushma Verma(w), Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, Laura Wolvaardt, Georgia Wareham, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia.