Delhi vs Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 50: DC vs RCB Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 7:30 PM IST May 6, Saturday

Delhi vs Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Match Details

Match: DC vs RCB, Match 50, IPL 2023

Date & Time: May 6, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

DC vs RCB Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: David Warner (vc), Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell (c), Axar Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Anrich Nortje.

DC vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh/Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje and Khaleel Ahmed.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Squads

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abishek Porel, Priyam Garg

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli , Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Himanshu Sharma, Michael Bracewell, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Wayne Parnell, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Kedar Jadhav.











