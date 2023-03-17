Home

LAH vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints Eliminator 2: Captain, Vice-Captain – Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Playing 11s For Today’s at Gadaffi Stadium, Karachi, 7:30 PM PM IST, March 17, Friday

LAH vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League match 16 toss between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Time: March 17, Friday, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Gadaffi Stadium, Karachi.

LAH vs PES Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: M Haris(c)

Batsman: B Azam, F Zaman, S Ayub

All-rounder: H Talat, A Omarzai, A Jamal(vc)

Bowler: S Irshad, Rashid Khan, S Afridi, H Rauf.

LAH vs PES Probable Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (C), David Wiese, Abdullah Shafique/Mirza Tahir Baig, Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Kamran Ghulam, Sam Billings, Haris Rauf

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (C), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Azmatullah Omarzai, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan (WK), Rovman Powell/Jimmy Neesham, Aamir Jamal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Salman Irshad, Wahab Riaz











