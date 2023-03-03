30 PM PM IST March 3 Fri

Home

ISL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Match 19: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, Playing 11s For Today's Match at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi, 7:30 PM IST, March 3, Friday

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League match toss between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Time: March 3, Friday, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

ISL vs KAR Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade(c), Azam Khan

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Alex Hales, Colin Munro

Allrounders: Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan(vc)

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed.

ISL vs KAR Probable Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Rossington, Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan/Qasim Akram, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Akif Javed, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.











