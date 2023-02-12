Home

Sports

IND Vs AUS: 3rd Border Gavaskar Trophy Test Venue Shifted From Dharamshala

The third Test between India and Australia has been moved out of Dharamshala. The match, which was supposed to begin on March 1, will now take place somewhere else.

Dharamshala Stadium (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: The third Test between India and Australia has been moved out of Dharamshala. The match, which was supposed to begin on March 1, will now take place somewhere else. The BCCI is meeting in a huddle to discuss potential locations for the upcoming third Test.

As per a report, a top BCCI official has confirmed to Indian Express that Dharamshala would no longer be the venue for the third Border Gavaskar Trophy test between India and Australia.

The HPCA stadium hosted only one Test in 2017 involving India and Australia. Although it has hosted T20s and ODIs frequently. The HPCA had planned to relay the entire outfield with the local weather conditions in mind. work on the relay began after the monsoon.

When the outfield and pitch are replaced, it is customary to test them during a game. However, according to the official, that hasn’t happened yet. Himachal Pradesh played their home games at Nadaun throughout the Ranji Trophy season, while work continued in Dharamshala.

“There is still some work that needs to be done near the side area of the pitch. We are hopeful that things will be ready before the game. The HPCA will take a call after the BCCI inspection. We have relaid the whole surface with proper drainage and have added sprinklers to the ground. Some work is still pending and as three weeks are left we feel the work will be completed,” a source in HPCA told Indian Express on Friday.











