3rd Test Between India and Australia Could Be Shifted Out Of Dharamshala- Report

The last time Dharamshala hosted a Test match was way back in 2017 between India and Australia

3rd Test Between India and Australia Could Be Shifted Out Of Dharamshala- Report. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The 3rd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia could be shifted out of Dharamshala as the groundsman are having a tough time in getting the pitch ready for the match.

The frequent rains in the region has also played a key role in delaying the work, but the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association officials are hopeful that they’ll get the pitch ready on time.

“There is still some work need to be done near the side area of the pitch. We are hopeful that things will be ready before the game. The HPCA will take a call after the BCCI inspection. We have re-laid whole surface with proper drainage and have added sprinkle to the ground. Some work is still pending and as three weeks is left we feel the work will be completed,” a source in HPCA told The Indian Express.

BCCI’s inspection team are all set to visit Dharamshala on February 12th and a final call is expected by Monday or Tuesday in the coming week.

“In case the Test is moved out, even the curators at the new venue need time to get the pitch ready. A final call is expected by Monday or Tuesday,” the source further added.

The last time Dharamshala hosted a Test match was way back in 2017 between India and Australia. Since then, they have hosted ODIs and T20Is regularly.

The report also added that if not Dharamshala then Mohali and Bengaluru are the likely choices to host the penultimate Test.











