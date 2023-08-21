5-A Side Tournament – First in Kolkata at Air & Sound Pollution Free Environment

On 20th August CCFC – 5 A Side Football Tournament reaches its epic climax to reunites corporates of Kolkata at The Creek. For the first time, The Creek organized CCFC – 5-A Side Corporate Football Tournament in Kolkata, featuring faster-paced matches and easier Organizing with 5 players per team – 4 outfield players, a goalkeeper and miniature goals.

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by the chief guest, Mr. Goutam Sarkar, a former Indian- international football player (1976-1977), also awarded with the Mohun Bagan Ratna in 2023. Along with distinguished guest Mr. Manas Bhattacharya, a renowned striker (1970s-1980), who won many laurels while playing for Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting.

“We are honoured to Attendee the 5-A Side CCFC Corporate Football Tournament, which is bringing together experts from many professions from diverse sectors for a Day of Goodwill and entertainment.”, said by Mr. Goutam Sarkar.

“The first-ever success of the 5-A Side CCFC Tournament in Kolkata makes us incredibly happy. It’s not simply a football game, either. It promotes talent, hard work, and unity”, said by Mr. Manas Bhattacharya.

On 15th August 2023, CCFC 5-A Side Football Tournament unites corporates of Kolkata at The Creek. The event was graced by honourable chief guest Mr. Bhaskar Ganguly, the former captain of Indian football team (1982, Asian Games) and distinguished guest Mr. Mihir Bose, renowned former player of Indian football team (1977-1989) and a member of the West Bengal squad.

“Events like CCFC Tournament in The Creek truly epitomize the spirit of unity and comrade to foster within a community. Former players’ experiences and guidance can benefit aspiring athletes”, said by Mr. Bhaskar Ganguly. Mr. Mihir Bose said, “Sporting events like CCFC – 5-A Side Corporate Football Tournament serve as a testament to the power of grassroots initiatives. They bring people together, forge lasting connections and remind us of the joy that sports can bring to our lives.”

The tournament consists of two groups. In Group 1, there are teams like Royal Motors, FIIOB, SUNKNOWLEDGE, and VGM Consultants. Group 2 includes teams SSTC, MCKV, PCM, and Bhastara Facility Management. The tournament’s grand finale is set for August 20, 2023, with the qualified teams: FIIOB and SUNKNOWLEDGE from Group 1, and PCM and Bhastara Facility Management from Group 2. The Semi-final matches will be between FIIOB and PCM, as well as Bhastara Facility Management and SUNKNOWLEDGE, followed by Final.

The Creek, renowned as a prestigious recreational and cultural hub also known for its ecological consciousness, provides a friendly atmosphere to enjoy the Creek's facilities, like boating, swimming pool, game parlour, angling, etc for spending quality time to rejuvenate and dedication to promoting a serene environment free from noise and air pollution within 20 km from Raj Bhavan with free parking zone accommodating approximately 5000 cars and buses.

