5 Teams In Contention For Play-Offs; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Mohammed Shami Lead Purple Cap

IPL 2023 Points Table After LSG vs MI, Match 63: 5 Teams In Contention For Play-Offs; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Mohammed Shami Lead In Purple Cap

Mohsin Khan made a fine comeback from a long injury lay-off as the left-arm pacer defended 11 runs off the final over against the destructive Tim David to hand Lucknow Super Giants a five-run win over Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Lucknow: Mohsin Khan made a fine comeback from a long injury lay-off as the left-arm pacer defended 11 runs off the final over against the destructive Tim David to hand Lucknow Super Giants a five-run win over Mumbai Indians in the IPL here on Tuesday.

Marcus Stoinis flaunted his raw power on way to an unbeaten 89 off 47 balls as LSG recovered from a poor start to post 177 for three after Mumbai opted to bowl.

Mumbai were on course for a comfortable win but fluffed the chase in the second half of the innings to end with 172 for five in 20 overs.

Mohsin, who missed the whole of domestic season due to a shoulder injury, helped LSG take a major step towards a top-four finish by holding nerve in the final over.

Mumbai too remain in contention for a play-off spot despite the loss.

IPL Points Table After LSG vs MI- Match 63

IPL 2023 Points Table! CSK, LSG, MI, PBKS and RCB – one of them will finish in the Top 2. pic.twitter.com/jlFeZ2VVZB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 16, 2023

Faf du Plessis is currently the holder of the orange cap. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has so far scored a total of 631 runs in 12 matches with an average of 57.36. Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill is in 2nd position with 576 runs in 13 matches with an average of 48. Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal occupies 3rd position with 575 runs in 13 matches with an average of 47.92.

Gujarat Titans’ Mohammed Shami is leading the purple cap list for most wickets with an economy of 7.54 (23 in 13 matches). Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan occupies 2nd place with 23 wickets in 13 matches with an economy of 7.96. Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is in third position with 21 wickets in 13 matches with an economy of 8.02.















