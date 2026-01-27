Home

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 50 off 24 balls with 4 sixes in the Super Six match for India vs Zimbabwe in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Royals teen prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his explosive run in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 smashing the joint second-fastest half-century of the tournament in their Super Six Group 2 match against hosts Zimbabwe at Queen’s Cricket Club in Bulawayo on Tuesday. Suryavanshi smashed a fifty off only 24 balls before departing for 53 against the hosts. Suryavanshi’s fifty equalled the join fastest 50 with his Under-19 captain Ayush Mhatre, who had also scored a half-century in 24 balls in India’s last league match against New Zealand last week. The 14-year-old Indian batter’s knock was studded with 4 sixes and 4 fours.Suryavanshi has been retained for Rs 1.1 crore by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026 season. The Bihar opener had been bought at this price by RR in the IPL 2025 mega auction, a couple of years back.It is his 2nd half-century of the tournament after his 30-ball fifty against Bangladesh Under-19 team in the league match earlier this month.