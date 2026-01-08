Home

SR – 242 Bro is bashing domestic bowlers like some gully kids, bro shouldn’t be allowed to play the domestic cricket 😭🔥pic.twitter.com/69lThnyEzX — TEJASH 🚩 (@LoyleRohitFan) January 8, 2026

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya continued his red-hot form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, as he played an outstanding knock for Baroda against Chandigarh at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday, January 8. Hardik walked in to bat at No. 6 in Baroda’s final Elite Group B clash, he played an explosive knock of 75 off just 31 balls. Pandya took time to settle in, but he smashed his fifty in only 19 deliveries, which included nine blistering sixes and two boundaries, scoring at an impressive strike rate above 240.His aggressive knock came at a crucial moment, as he helped Baroda recover from early setbacks at the top of the order. Pandya along with Priyanshu Moliya stitched a 90 runs partnership for the fifth wicket, which pushed Baroda in the driving seat.Earlier, Pandya had scored a 68-ball century against Vidarbha, which included 11 sixes and eight fours to score a commanding 133. While Baroda fell short in that match, the innings showcased his all-round performance in the white ball format.From the other end, Moliya steadied the innings with a calm 103 off 106 balls, while wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma delivered also contributed crucial runs. After Pandya’s dismissal, Jitesh played an impactful knock of 73 off just 33 balls, smashing eight fours and four sixes, and combined with Moliya for a 106-run partnership in 57 balls for the sixth wicket. Baroda faced early setback at 11 for 2, but steady partnerships through the middle overs steadied the innings before Pandya and Jitesh unleashed a late onslaught. Their combined firepower powered Baroda comfortably beyond the 350-run mark, with the total built on measured aggression rather than blind hitting.