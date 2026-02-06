Home

Sports

WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6… Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes EXPLOSIVE century in U-19 World Cup 2026 Final vs England

Team India opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 100 in 55 balls in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2025 final against England in Harare on Friday.

India opener Vaibhav Suryvanshi en route to scoring century in ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 final vs England on Friday. (Source: X)

WATCH Vaibhav Suryavanshi smash a 55-ball century in ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 final vs England HERE…

That’s a BIGGIEEEE! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is unstoppable at the moment as he scores a MASSIVE SIX off Farhan Ahmed while the 100 run-stand between Boss Baby & Ayush! ICC Men’s #U19WorldCup | FINAL | #INDvENG | LIVE NOW https://t.co/ZFk8pN9tv3 pic.twitter.com/O876Ot9LrZ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 6, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Team India opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi got his side off to a blazing start in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final against England in Harare on Friday. Suryavanshi, who smashed a 24-ball fifty in the semifinal to help India complete a record chase against Afghanistan, went one better and scored his maiden century in the tournament off only xx balls after captain Ayush Mhatre won the toss and elected to bat first. Suryavanshi completed his fifty in 32 balls after a slow start against England. The Rajasthan Royals batter needed to be watchful after the early loss of centurion from the semifinal and his opening partner Aaron George for 9.The 14-year-old Indian opener exploded in one over from England off-spinner Farhan Ahmed – smashing three off his eight sixes as Indians managed 22 runs in the over. Suryavanshi put on 142 runs in just 19 overs with his skippe Mhatre, who departed for 51-ball 53 immediately after bringing up his half-century.The Suryavanshi-Mhatre partnership had manage 93 runs in last 10 overs of their partnership before the Chennai Super Kings opener departed against the run of play. The Indian opener, on the other hand, brought up his maiden U-19 World Cup century off 55 balls with 8 sixes and 8 fours.