Dewald Brevis is billed to be the next big thing of international cricket. Brevis was signed up for Rs 2.2 crore by MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025 season and was retained for the same price ahead of IPL 2026. The 22-year-old was a prize buy for Pretoria Capitals ahead of SA20 2025-26 season and he has managed to live up to the billing. Brevis bailed out PC from 7 for 5 to book their berth in SA20 Qualifier 1 and on Wednesday night smashed an unbeaten 75 to lift the Capitals straight into the final with a seven-wicket win over former champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape at Kingsmead. Brevis smashed a hat-trick of sixes off Lewis Gregory when the Capitals needed 18 runs to win in the last two over.Bryce Parsons (60 off 44 balls, 4×4, 2×6) delivered a dream all-round performance with a magical spell of 3/10 to restrict Sunrisers to 170/7 before forming a 91-run partnership with Brevis to guide Capitals home. Brevis delivered on his promise with an electrifying 38-ball 75, which included four boundaries and an amazing seven sixes. Three of the maximums were consecutive strikes that flew deep into the stands that sent the Capitals to their first final since the inaugural showpiece back in 2023. Sunrisers will now head to Johannesburg to face the winner of the Eliminator at the Wanderers on Friday evening. The two-time champions had begun Qualifier 1 in a positive fashion after captain Tristan Stubbs won the toss and elected to bat. Quinton de Kock’s early departure was offset through an 81-run second wicket partnership between Jonny Bairstow and Jordan Hermann to see Sunrisers to 112/1 after 12 overs. But that’s when Capitals captain Keshav Maharaj (2/24) struck by exacting revenge on Bairstow (50 off 36 balls, 6×4, 1×6) when he trapped the Englishman plumb in front. Bairstow had struck Maharaj for 34 runs in a single over at Centurion during the group match. Bairstow was soon followed by Hermann (41 off 30 balls) which formed part of a collapse that saw the Sunrisers lose four wickets for just 22 runs. Parsons was the unlikely chief destroyer during this period as he picked up vital wickets to stem the run flow. The four Player of the Match candidates were Jonny Bairstow, Dewald Brevis, Keshav Maharaj, Bryce Parsons with the Parsons winning 49.3% of the fan vote. Capitals’ top-order has struggled throughout the group matches to lay a platform for their powerful hitters lower down the order and once again lost an early wicket when Shai Hope was caught behind off Lewis Gregory. But Connor Esterhuizen (22 off 19 balls) dropped anchor with Parsons to form a 46-run partnership for the second wicket that allowed Brevis to deliver what could be the defining innings of his Betway SA20 career.