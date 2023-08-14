August 14, 2023

7 Eerie Similarities Between Tilak Varma, Suresh Raina

2 hours ago


Varma amassed 173 runs with an highest of 51 and an average of 57.7. Thanks to his success, he is now being hailed as the future of Indian cricket. 

Varma-Raina Similarities

Florida: Young Tilak Varma has made a name for himself in the recently concluded five-match T20I series despite India coming out on the losing side. It has been a series to remember for the young batter from the Western part of India. In the T20I series versus the Windies, Varma amassed 173 runs with an highest of 51 and an average of 57.7. Thanks to his success, he is now being hailed as the future of Indian cricket. Varma is now being hailed as the next Suresh Raina, thanks to some eerie similarities he has with the former CSK star.

Left-handed club: First up, and this is the most obvious one – both are left-handers.

Born in November: Both Raina and Varma are born in the month of November. While Varma is born on November 8, Raina is bown on November 27.

First IPL Fifty in Second Match: Both Raina and Varma hit their maiden IPL fifty in just the second match of the competition.

350+ runs in first 2 IPL seasons: Both Varma and Raina got their IPL careers off to a dream start. Both the cricketers amassed 350+ runs in their first two IPL seasons.

Two Catches on T20I Debut: Both the cricketers have taken two catches in their first international appearance in T20I cricket.

Maiden Fifty in Losing Cause: Both Raina and Varma ended up on the losing side after smashing their maiden fifty.

First Over, First Wicket: Both Raina and Varma picked up their first international wicket in the very first over.










