Team India hammered New Zealand by 48 runs in the first T20I match in Nagpur on Wednesday thanks to Abhishek Sharma’s six-studded 84.Abhishek Sharma is world No. 1 T20I batter for a while now and on Wednesday he once again proved why. The Sunrisers Hyderabad batter blasted a blazing 22-ball fifty en route to scoring 84 off just 35 balls in the first T20I against New Zealand at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur to set up India’s massive total of 238 for 7 and set up India’s impressive 48-run win to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.. Team India opener also broke a huge world record with his brilliant fifty. Abhishek has become the first-ever batter to smash eight fifties in less than 25 balls in T20I cricket. The Punjab and SRH opener broke the record England and Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Phil Salt, who had seven fifties in less than 25 balls in T20I cricket, along with Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav and West Indies batter Evin Lewis.
WATCH Abhishek Sharma’s blazing fifty in first T20I vs New Zealand HERE…
Abhishek put on 99 runs for the third wicket with his captain Suryakumar Yadav, who found some semblance of form with a 22-ball 32 after Sanju Samson (10) and Ishan Kishan (8) departed early. The Indian opener’s knock was studded with 8 sixes – the most hit by an Indian batter against New Zealand in T20I cricket.
You keep on counting, he keeps on hitting!. , Abhishek Sharma, is taking bowlers to the cleaners as he smashes his 5th SIX of the innings! #INDvNZ | 1st T20I | LIVE NOW https://t.co/o7KbRwpZwK pic.twitter.com/1MyyCmbcP6 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 21, 2026
Source link
Leave a Reply