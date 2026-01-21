Home

WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6… 84 off 35 balls, Abhishek Sharma creates HAVOC in 1st T20I vs New Zealand, breaks THIS massive world record in India win

Team India hammered New Zealand by 48 runs in the first T20I match in Nagpur on Wednesday thanks to Abhishek Sharma’s six-studded 84.

Abhishek Sharma celebrates after scoring fifty in 1st T20I vs New Zealand in Nagpur on Wednesday. (Photo: IANS)

WATCH Abhishek Sharma’s blazing fifty in first T20I vs New Zealand HERE…

You keep on counting, he keeps on hitting! . , Abhishek Sharma, is taking bowlers to the cleaners as he smashes his 5th SIX of the innings! #INDvNZ | 1st T20I | LIVE NOW https://t.co/o7KbRwpZwK pic.twitter.com/1MyyCmbcP6 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 21, 2026

Abhishek Sharma is world No. 1 T20I batter for a while now and on Wednesday he once again proved why. The Sunrisers Hyderabad batter blasted a blazing 22-ball fifty en route to scoring 84 off just 35 balls in the first T20I against New Zealand at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur to set up India’s massive total of 238 for 7 and set up India’s impressive 48-run win to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.. Team India opener also broke a huge world record with his brilliant fifty. Abhishek has become the first-ever batter to smash eight fifties in less than 25 balls in T20I cricket. The Punjab and SRH opener broke the record England and Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Phil Salt, who had seven fifties in less than 25 balls in T20I cricket, along with Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav and West Indies batter Evin Lewis.Abhishek put on 99 runs for the third wicket with his captain Suryakumar Yadav, who found some semblance of form with a 22-ball 32 after Sanju Samson (10) and Ishan Kishan (8) departed early. The Indian opener’s knock was studded with 8 sixes – the most hit by an Indian batter against New Zealand in T20I cricket.The 25-year-old had the opportunity to score his third T20I century but threw away the golden opportunity as he departed in the 12th over of the innings to leg-spinner Ish Sodhi. After Abhishek departed it was left to Rinku Singh to provide the final fireworks to the Indian innings. The Kolkata Knight Riders batter, who had been picked as a designated finisher for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, smashed an unbeaten 44 off 20 balls with 3 sixes and 4 fours. Rinku garnered 21 runs off the final over off world No. 1 ODI batter Daryl Mitchell, who bowled the final over of the innings. Rinku’s blast in the last over powered India to a massive total of 238 and the Black Caps fell behind immediately in their chase. Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya struck in their opening overs to dismiss Devon Conway (0) and Rachin Rachin Ravindra (1) to reduce the visitors to 1 for 2. New Zealand centurion from the third ODI – Glenn Phillips – tried valiantly to put up a fight in face of massive odds, smashing 6 huge sixes in his 78 off 40 balls with four fours too. Phillips and Mark Chapman benefitted from some shoddy Indian fielding as Sanju Samson missed an easy run-out opportunity while Rinku Singh and Ishan Kishan dropped sitters on the fence. World No. 1 T20I bowler Varun Chakravarthy claimed 2/37 in 4 overs with wickets of Tim Robinson (21) and Phillips while all-rounder Shivam Dube was on a hat-trick in the final over with back-to-back wickets of Daryl Mitchell (28) and Kristian Clarke (0).