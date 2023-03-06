98-year-old Woman Completes 5 Km Race Within An Hour

Home

Betty Lindberg was clocked at 59 minutes, 6 seconds, making it an 11-minute per kilometer pace.

98-year-old Woman Defies Age, Completes 5 Km Race In Less Than An Hour | Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: This world is supposed to be run by the traditions and conventions that have been set centuries ago. This includes what a person should be doing or achieving at a given time frame in one’s life or at a certain age. If you do it at an early age then you are a prodigy and an achiever and when you are old then doing something similar makes you an inspiration and encouragement for others. This practice of binding individuals to a certain bracket according to their age is not healthy because different people have different natures and personalities and they achieve things at their own pace and time.

The viral video that we are sharing here with you shows a 98-year-old woman identified as Betty Lindberg completing a 5 km race in less than an hour. She was clocked at 59 minutes, 6 seconds, making it an 11-minute per kilometer pace.

The video is shared on Twitter by CCTV_IDIOTS @cctv_idiots with the caption, “5km in an hour at 98 years old 💙”

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

5km in an hour at 98 years old 💙 pic.twitter.com/Y86TUekLeC — CCTV_IDIOTS (@cctv_idiots) March 5, 2023

According to several news reports, the feat was achieved at the USATF Masters 5K Championships held in Atlanta, the capital of the US state of Georgia.

Betty Lindberg’s participation in the race and completion is a message that carries many lessons. Age, size, gender, and origin don’t matter but courage, determination, steely resolve, and a deep desire to win make the difference.

The more proverbial would be, “Age is but a number. One doesn’t have to be young or belong to GenZ to achieve something.”

The video has received positive comments. Sharing a few with you.

