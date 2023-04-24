A Half Century In Life, Shastri Witty Wish To Master Blaster

Home

Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Wishes Live Updates: A Half Century In Life, Shastri’s Witty Wish To Master Blaster

Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Wishes Live Updates: Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar who was born on April 24, 1973, in Mumbai, India. The legendary cricketer is celebrating his 50th birthday. From the cricket fraternity to fans to their social media to wish Master Blaster a happy birthday.

Tendulkar began his cricket career at the age of 16 and went on to play for India for 24 years, retiring in 2013.

During his career, Tendulkar scored 100 international centuries, which is a world record. He also scored over 34,000 runs in international cricket, another world record. Tendulkar played in six Cricket World Cups for India and was part of the team that won the tournament in 2011.

Tendulkar is known for his elegant and technically correct batting, as well as his ability to adapt to different formats of the game. He is revered by cricket fans all over the world for his contribution to the sport and for being a humble and grounded person off the field.











