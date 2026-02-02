VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Zoomex, the pioneer in high-performance cryptocurrency derivatives trading, today announced the launch of “ZOOMEX Welcomes You Home“ a flagship promotional campaign specifically curated for the European market. Running from January 20 to February 22, 2026, the initiative redefines user acquisition by blending high-stakes trading rewards with the pinnacle of global sports: The FIFA World Cup and Formula 1.This campaign marks a strategic expansion for Zoomex in Europe, offering an industry-leading $4,000 welcome package and exclusive VIP experiences designed for traders who demand both liquidity and luxury. Bridging Digital Assets with Global Icons “At Zoomex, we don’t just offer a platform; we offer a gateway to a lifestyle,” said the Zoomex Marketing Directorate. “‘ZOOMEX Welcomes You Home‘ is a tribute to our European community. By integrating rewards like F1 VIP access and World Cup tickets, we are aligning the adrenaline of professional trading with the world’s most prestigious sporting arenas.” The Rewards Architecture The campaign is segmented into two elite tiers, ensuring a tailored experience for every level of market participant. I. The Retail Vanguard: Accelerated Growth New European users can scale their portfolios through a structured incentive path:
- Instant Onboarding: A $10 USDT bonus upon mobile verification.
- The Power-Up Deposit: Tiered rewards including a $150 Bonus + $50 Token package for mid-tier depositors.
- Volume Milestones: Scalable rewards for active traders, reaching up to $200 in direct trading bonuses.
- Capital Match: Direct bonuses and vouchers totaling up to $4,000.
- Priority Wealth Management: Exclusive 5-day fixed-term financial products with prioritized subscription limits.
- The Podium Prizes: The highest-volume traders will compete for:
- The World Cup Experience: A $1,000 ticket to football’s greatest stage.
- The F1 VIP Circuit: A $5,000 VIP One-Day Pass to the pinnacle of motorsport.
- BTC Alpha Airdrops: $500 BTC rewards for the top 10 finishers.
- Register & Authenticate: Secure your spot via the [Official Campaign Portal].
- Verify: Complete the mandatory European compliance (KYC) and event registration.
- Execute: Engage in at least two Spot or Contract trades to activate reward eligibility.
