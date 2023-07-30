Aakash Chopra Lashes Out Team Indias Selection For Not Playing Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli In Second ODI Says, Workload Is Not That Much

Home

Aakash Chopra Lashes Out Team India’s Selection For Not Playing Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli In Second ODI Says, ‘Workload Is Not That Much’

Shai Hope and Co. took advantage of the visitors fielding a relatively inexperienced side by registering a six-wicket win and levelling the three-match series by 1-1.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during ICC Cricket World 2019. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has criticized the Indian Cricket team selection for resting their premium batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the second ODI against the West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday, July 29.

The Indian cricket team experimented by dropping both Rohit and Virat and in place of them, they included Sanju Samson and Axar Patel in the playing XI for the second ODI. The changes made by the Hardik Pandya-led side backfired them. Axar manages to score just one run while Sanju scored nine runs in the second ODI.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra questioned whether Rohit Sharma and Co. took the visitors too lightly and pointed out that the World Cup isn’t too far away either. He expressed that “You might be wondering why Rohit and Kohli weren’t there. Was it because the opposition team collapsed in the last match? The West Indies looked extremely ordinary while batting first, so India thought they won’t play their main players, let’s experiment a little more. Could that have been the reason?” the former Indian opener said.

“If that was the reason, even you could have got out in one match, that your team gets bowled out for 150, like you made 181 now. So should West Indies ask Shai Hope to rest as this Indian team is very weak? That doesn’t really cut it in my opinion because the World Cup is not too far,” Aakash Chopra said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra also highlighted the workload management which can also not be the reason for resting Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. “The second point could be that players need rest, that a lot of cricket is happening and workload management is required. The truth is that there was one match in June (the WTC final), two matches in July that lasted seven days, and one ODI match. So you played eight days of cricket overall (in July),” he said.

“There is no ODI cricket in the entire August, except the last match of this series, but I am assuming why will you play the last match if you didn’t play this one. You didn’t bat in the first match in any case. You will straightaway play in the Asia Cup in September. So the workload is not that much if you see it from that angle,” Chopra said.

In the first ODI Rohit Sharma batted at no.7 and scored an unbeaten 19 bal 12 runs and Virat Kohli didn’t get to face a delivery. While Hardik Pandya did mention at the toss that the experienced duo is rested only for the second ODI.

The third and final game is to be played on 1 August, Tuesday at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.
















