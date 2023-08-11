August 11, 2023

Aakash Chopra On Young India Star

  'If KL Rahul Becomes Available, I Don't See Him In World Cup Team': Aakash Chopra On Young India Star

Ishan Kishan was the preferred wicketkeeper-batter in the recently concluded ODI series against the West Indies.

'If KL Rahul becomes available, I don't see him in World Cup team': Aakash Chopra on young India star
Sanju Samson might find it difficult to break in. (Image Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi: Former India batter Aakash Chopra believes if KL Rahul is fit and available, Sanju Samson might struggle to get a spot in India’s ODI World Cup squad. KL Rahul is currently recovering from a thigh surgery and hence, his participation in the upcoming Asia Cup and subsequent World Cup remains uncertain.

While Ishan Kishan was the preferred wicketkeeper-batter in the recently concluded ODI series against the West Indies, Samson got a chance in two matches. Speaking in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra also spoke about whether Samson’s future would parallel Ambati Rayudu’s fate and that his spot in India’s side would be dependent on KL Rahul’s availability.

“At this point in time, if KL Rahul becomes available, I don’t see him (Samson) in the World Cup team. I don’t think he will be seen in the Asia Cup team as well,” Chopra said on YouTube.

Aakash Chopra was also quick to note that Sanju Samson still has age on his side and that he has to be more consistent and has a substantial amount of cricket ahead of him. “It is not that he is 32-34 years of age. Sanju is just 28, so there is no tension. You can’t talk about the end for a 28 or 29-year-old boy. You have the 2024 T20 World Cup and there is a lot of cricket after that,” Chopra said.

In his ODI career so far, Samson has scored 390 runs in 12 ODI innings at an excellent average of 55.71 and with a strike rate of 104.00. However, if KL Rahul or Ishan Kishan are fit, it might be difficult for Samson to break into the ODI setup. However, he remains a good fit for the T20 side and can be a good inclusion for the T20 World Cup slated to be held next year.

