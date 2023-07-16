Aakash Chopra Questions Varun Chakravarthys Snub From India Mens Asian Games Squad

Home

Aakash Chopra Questions Varun Chakravarthy’s Snub From India Men’s Asian Games Squad

Varun Chakravarthy has taken 20 wickets from 14 games for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023.



Varun Chakravarthy has been a backbone for KKR in IPL. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Aaakash Chopra has questioned Varun Chakravarthy’s omission from the Indian squad for the Asia Games scheduled to take place in China in September-October. The BCCI named a 15-member squad with Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain.

One of the finest spinners in Indian Premier League, Chakravarthy has been the find of Kolkata Knight Riders. Known as mystery spinner, the 31-year-old had tormented the batters in IPL and also for his state team in Tamil Nadu in the BCCI domestic circuit.

After his 20 wickets from 14 games for KKR in IPL 2023, Chakravarthy’s snub clearly states he is no more in BCCI’ scheme of things at the moment. “Prima facie if you see this team, you feel they have made a good team. Such types of names could only have been there in this team. Is there any name missing?

“The biggest name I see missing is Varun Chakaravarthy,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel. “You had played him in the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Then he got dropped quickly but if you see the last IPL, he was one of the finest spinners.

“He is one name who I expected to be a part of this team but he is not there,” added the former KKR opener. Chakravarthy, who played six T20Is for India and was a part of the team in 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai, wasn’t even considered for the Caribbean tour currently.

Going by India’s Asian Games squad, it boasts quite a lot new faces those who have performed well in IPL 2023. Chakravarthy was one of them too. Surprisingly, Washington Sundar, who was ruled out of IPL 2023 midway due to an injury has found a place in the squad for China.

“The spinners you have picked, it might not make a huge difference, because the level might not be that challenging here, you have Ravi Bishnoi – who is a proper spinner, there is no doubt about that.

“You have Washington Sundar, who gives you overs, although he bowled very few overs for his franchise. He keeps fighting injuries. The third is Shahbaz Ahmed. He played for India as well in between, so it is right if you see from that angle but I feel there could have been a place for Varun Chakaravarthy,” added the former India opener.

Notably, Shivam Dube, who last played for India in 2020, has been recalled after his blistering performances for Chennai Super Kings. The squad also have the likes of Jitesh Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Rinku Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, etc.

Among the standby players, Sai Kishore, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda and Sai Sudharshan are named. The men’s cricket competition will take place from September 28 to October 8 in a T20I format at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng cricket field.















