Aaqib Javed Backs Pakistan To Beat India In World Cup

Before World Cup, arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face each other on September 02 in Asia Cup 2023 after that both sides will face each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14 in World Cup group-stage clash.

Babar Azam, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed backed Pakistan for the upcoming ODI World Cup he reckoned that this is Pakistan’s best chance to beat India in a World Cup match.  He also said that in the India squad, there are many players who might play their last world cup and because of this it will become difficult for team management to make decisions.

The pacer also opened up on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli saying that for how long Rohit Sharma will play and there is a decline in Kohli’s performance.

The ex-Pakistan World Cup winner compared Babar Azam with Kohli saying that Kohli is not as consistent as Babar Azam and that is why this is Pakistan’s best chance to beat India again in a World Cup match.

“Many a times you head into World Cup thinking this might be the last for a couple of players. This time I feel it is happening to India. When stars become larger than life, it becomes difficult for team management to make decisions. That is why if look and compare all the departments, Pakistan has a very good chance this time,” Aaqib Javed said.

“How long is Rohit Sharma going to play? About Kohli, if you compare him with Babar, then he has one outstanding season and then there is a decline. He is a brilliant player but in patches. He is not as consistent as Babar. That is why I’m saying this is Pakistan’s best chance to beat India again in a World Cup match,”  Javed added.

India and Pakistan  will lock horns against each other in Asia Cup on Spetember 02 this will be the last encounter between the arch-rivals before the upcoming ODI World Cup.

In the ODI World Cup, arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns against each other at Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14 October.










