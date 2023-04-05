AB De Villiers Advice To Out-Of-Form Suryakumar Yadav, Dont Panic, Dont Change Your Gameplan

Home

AB De Villiers’ Advice To Out-Of-Form Suryakumar Yadav: Don’t Panic, Don’t Change Your Gameplan

Suryakumar Yadav is currently going through a lean patch with the bat. He scored three consecutive golden ducks against Australia in ODIs before managing just 15 against RCB in IPL 2023.



Suryakumar Yadav and AB de Villers. (Image: Twitter.)

New Delhi: Former South African batter AB de Villiers has advised Suryakumar Yadav not to panic and stick to his basics after the star India batter’s current lean patch with the bat in international cricket. Notably, Suryakumar is the top-ranked batter in T20Is at the moment.

Often compared with De Villiers for his 360 degree range of shots, Suryakumar took the world by storm since his debut in 2021. The Mumbai Indians star has become a nightmare for the opposition bowlers, especially in the shortest format of the game.

However, the stylish right-hander hasn’t been able to do justice with the bat recently as he fell for three consecutive golden-ball ducks in the three-match ODI series against Australia prior to Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He could only manage 15 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2023 opener in Bengaluru.

De Villers felt Suryakumar is probably in that phase in his career where he needs to realise how to manage his gears and not think about scoring big in every game. “He is probably in that phase right now where he needs to do something with his game.

“But the secret is not to panic and not to change his gameplan. He needs to stick to what’s been working for him over the years,” said De Villiers in an virtual interaction organised by Jio Cinema.

“Obviously he took his game to a completely different level. But he also needs to realise that he can’t always score 100 off 40 balls, thats not going to happen everytime. That’s something I had to learn the hard way,” added the former RCB star.

Suryakumar was on a league of his own in 2022 accumulating 1164 runs in 31 T20Is at a strike rate of 187.43. During that time, SKY scored nine half-centuries and two hundreds with a best of 117 off just 55 balls against England.

“He need to manage the gears. He is probably in the second gear at the moment. Respect the fact that you are in the second gear, find a way to get to the third gear and you can push on from there,” said De Villiers, who played for a decade in RCB colours.

Yashasvi, Tilak Impress ABD

The 39-year-old, who retired from cricket in 2021, is currently in the experts panel for the ongoing IPL 2023 on Jio Cinema. When asked about which youngter caught his eye in the tournament so far, the South African was quick to respond with few names.

“There are a few to be honest. Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal looks very good, very talented player. Then Tilak Verma from Mumbai Indians. I was in awe when I watched Tilak at the Chinnaswamy the other day, under pressure when they really needed him to score some runs.

Those two stand out for me. Sai Sudharsan from Gujarat Titans the last night. He kept the innings together and allowed someone like David Miller to express with the bat and that tells a lot of maturity in the youngster,” he signed off.











