August 17, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

AB De Villiers as RCB Coach in IPL? Ex-South African Batter Expresses Interest in Taking up Some Role in Franchise

2 min read
1 hour ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • AB De Villiers as RCB Coach in IPL? Ex-South African Batter Expresses Interest in Taking up ‘Some Role’ in Franchise

IPL: AB de Villiers expressed his interest in being associated in ‘some role’ for his ex-IPL franchise.

AB De Villiers, AB De Villiers news, AB De Villiers age, AB De Villiers updates, AB De Villiers ipl, AB De Villiers rcb, AB De Villiers runs, AB De Villiers records, RCB, RCB news, RCB schedule, RCB team news, RCB updates, IPL, IPL 2024 News, IPL 2024 News, Cricket News
ABD For RCB, Again (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Former RCB star AB de Villiers expressed his interest in being associated in ‘some role’ for his ex-IPL franchise. De Villiers, who has been a serial match-winner, is highly respected and loved within the franchise and in general in India. For fans, this is nothing short of being a reason to celebrate. After the ex-South African cricketer made the comment, it has sparked speculations as to what role would he be back in the side in.

“I am a RCB boy & RCB is close to my heart – my interest is to be part of RCB in some of the roles in the future,” he said.

The ex-star cricketer also backed Virat Kohli to do well in the upcoming ODI World Cup and help India lift the crown.

He also promised to come to India during the ODI WC and do some charity and work with some underprivileged kids.

“I’m coming to India in October-November for charity and helps underprivileged kids. I have soft heart to make a difference to helps kids & needy peoples and I’m very proud of. In the future, we builds houses in India for needy families,” he also said.

Virat Kohli has currently started preparing for the Asia Cup. The national team’s official training camp for preparations for the Asia Cup starts from August 23 in Bangalore. India will play it’s tournament opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2. That match is expected to be a full house.

India will play Pakistan twice in the group stage and then if the two teams make the final – then, ther would be a third. There are high chances that could happen. After the Asia Cup, the two teams lock horns again at the ODI WC.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Jasprit Bumrah REVEALS How he Motivated Himself During Injury Ahead of Ireland Tour

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan Best Replacements For India Middle-Order, Feels Saba Karim

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Shubman Gills Video of Spending Time With Kid in Heartwarming Gesture Ahead of Asia Cup 2023

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

AB De Villiers as RCB Coach in IPL? Ex-South African Batter Expresses Interest in Taking up Some Role in Franchise

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Jasprit Bumrah REVEALS How he Motivated Himself During Injury Ahead of Ireland Tour

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan Best Replacements For India Middle-Order, Feels Saba Karim

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Shubman Gills Video of Spending Time With Kid in Heartwarming Gesture Ahead of Asia Cup 2023

3 hours ago admin
    Verified by MonsterInsights