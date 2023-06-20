Menu
AB De Villiers REACTS to Virat Kohlis Latest Instagram Video And Its a Treat For RCB Fans

To Kohli’s post, the former South African cricketer commented. It was a one-word response which read: “Machine”.

AB de Villiers Reveals His First Impression Of Virat Kohli: ‘I Didn’t Like Him’ | VIDEO

Mumbai: From sharing the dressing-room to winning games for the RCB, Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers have done it all and it is no secret that they share a very good bond. Time and again, fans have seen the two cricketers meeting each other over family dinners and socials. Late on Monday night, Kohli took to Instagram and shared a video where he is seen training hard. The former India captain was seen working on his legs with side lunges and other variations of the lunges to strengthen his legs.

Kohli has shared two videos and a picture from his workout session on his Instagram account. He is seen wearing a white boxer and a pink t-shirt. “Look for excuses or look to get better,” he captioned the post.

Kohli recently featured in the World Test Championship final which India lost against Australia at the Oval. The 34-year-old is expected to lead the batting charge of Rohit Sharma and Co. in the Caribbean. The Kohli-starrer side is scheduled to play 2 Tests, 3 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 5 T20Is against the West Indies.

All these games would be important for Kohli and the Indian team with the ODI World Cup 2023 set to take place in India. The schedule for the WC is not is out.










