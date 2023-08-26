August 26, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

AB de Villiers Reckons Kohli Should Play In Middle Order Ahead Of Asia Cup And ODI World Cup

2 min read
4 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • ‘Virat Is Perfect For No. 4’: AB de Villiers Reckons Kohli Should Play In Middle Order Ahead Of Asia Cup

Kohli’s record at No. 4 is impressive. Seven of his 46 ODI hundreds have come there. In 39 innings, he has scored 1767 runs at an average of 55.21 and a strike rate of 90.66.

'Virat Is Perfect For No. 4': AB de Villiers Reckons Kohli Should Play In Middle Order
‘Virat Is Perfect For No. 4’: AB de Villiers Reckons Kohli Should Play In Middle Order

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Ab de Villiers reckoned that Virat Kohli will be the perfect candidate for team India who can play in the middle order in the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup which will start from August 30 and October 5 respectively. Many cricket experts reckoned that Rohit Sharma-led team India is still looking for the number four position in batting.

Kohli’s record at No. 4 is impressive. Seven of his 46 ODI hundreds have come there. In 39 innings, he has scored 1767 runs at an average of 55.21 and a strike rate of 90.66. However, he last batted there over three years ago, in an ODI against Australia in Mumbai.

“We’re still talking about who will be the No. 4 batter for India. I’ve heard some rumours about Virat possibly taking up that position. I would be a big supporter of that,” de Villiers said on his Youtube channel ‘AB de Villiers 360.

“I think Virat is perfect for No. 4. He can put the innings together, play any kind of role in that middle order. I don’t know if he would like to do that. We know he loves his No. 3 position; he’s scored all his runs there, but at the end of the day, if the team needs you to do something, play a certain role, you have got to put your hand up and got for it” added de Villiers.

Team India will play their first Asia Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 02 which will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka. 

Here is India’s squad for Asia Cup

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Traveling stand-by player: Sanju Samson










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

Sourav Ganguly Picks His 15 Member India Squad For ODI World Cup; Yuzvendra Chahal & Tilak Varma Misses Out

4 hours ago admin
3 min read

Who Is Following Lionel Messi At Inter Miami? All You Need To Know About David Beckham Club’s New Recruit

4 hours ago admin
2 min read

Comparing Imam-ul-Haq And Rohit Sharma 2023 Updates

13 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Launches “Avocado ki Pathshala”

55 mins ago
2 min read

The J. Seetharaman Memorial Concert to be Held as a Memorial of the Legendary GN

2 hours ago
2 min read

Sourav Ganguly Picks His 15 Member India Squad For ODI World Cup; Yuzvendra Chahal & Tilak Varma Misses Out

4 hours ago admin
3 min read

Who Is Following Lionel Messi At Inter Miami? All You Need To Know About David Beckham Club’s New Recruit

4 hours ago admin