AB de Villiers Reckons Kohli Should Play In Middle Order Ahead Of Asia Cup And ODI World Cup

Kohli's record at No. 4 is impressive. Seven of his 46 ODI hundreds have come there. In 39 innings, he has scored 1767 runs at an average of 55.21 and a strike rate of 90.66.

‘Virat Is Perfect For No. 4’: AB de Villiers Reckons Kohli Should Play In Middle Order

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Ab de Villiers reckoned that Virat Kohli will be the perfect candidate for team India who can play in the middle order in the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup which will start from August 30 and October 5 respectively. Many cricket experts reckoned that Rohit Sharma-led team India is still looking for the number four position in batting.

Kohli’s record at No. 4 is impressive. Seven of his 46 ODI hundreds have come there. In 39 innings, he has scored 1767 runs at an average of 55.21 and a strike rate of 90.66. However, he last batted there over three years ago, in an ODI against Australia in Mumbai.

“We’re still talking about who will be the No. 4 batter for India. I’ve heard some rumours about Virat possibly taking up that position. I would be a big supporter of that,” de Villiers said on his Youtube channel ‘AB de Villiers 360.

“I think Virat is perfect for No. 4. He can put the innings together, play any kind of role in that middle order. I don’t know if he would like to do that. We know he loves his No. 3 position; he’s scored all his runs there, but at the end of the day, if the team needs you to do something, play a certain role, you have got to put your hand up and got for it” added de Villiers.

Team India will play their first Asia Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 02 which will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.

Here is India’s squad for Asia Cup

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Traveling stand-by player: Sanju Samson
















