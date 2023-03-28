Home

AB De Villiers Thanks Virat Kohli, Bangalore In Emotional Instagram Post | Watch

AB de Villiers and Chrish Gayle were honoured by the RCB for their contribution to the franchise during their Unbox event on Sunday.

New Delhi: AB de Villiers has shared a heartfelt emotional post on Virat Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) family after the former South African skipper was inducted in the Hall of Fame on Sunday in a star-studded event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

De Villiers has been an integral part of the RCB family during his time in the franchise from 2011 to 2021. On Sunday, during RCB Unbox event, De Villiers and Chris Gayle were given medal of honour for their contribution to the team. Their jersey numbers were also permanently retired as a mark of respect.

“So March 26th 2023 Chris and I were inducted into the RCB hall of fame and our jersey numbers retired forever. My heart blossomed as my wife, two boys and little girl walked up the stairs to enter our RCB den, stairs that I have walked up so many times with butterflies fluttering in my stomach. It felt weird to walk up there in a different state of mind,” ABD said.

“Tears filled my eyes when I stepped on to the balcony of our dressing room at the Chinnaswamy in front of a packed stadium. I never thought hearing the chants of ABD could beat the first time, but this time was different.

“It used to be adrenalin combined with an extreme hunger to please the cry out of our fans to find a way to win, this time it was a sea of emotion that filled my body as I simply felt grateful to have had my time in the arena representing a proud city, an amazing franchise and incredible teammates.

“So many special memories rushed back as I thought of all my days spent in India since 2003, I have a deep connection with this country and its people. I’ll forever be grateful! Thank you teammates, especially Virat, thank you RCB, thank you Bengaluru,” he added.











