Abhishek Porel Set to Replace Rishabh Pant at Delhi Capitals

Delhi: With less than a week to go for the start of a fresh IPL season, Delhi Capitals have finally announced Rishabh Pant’s replacement. Bengal’s Abhishek Porel will be replacing the DC captain as per a PTI source. Porel, who plays for Bengal, is also a left-hander and can keep wickets. Pant has been ruled out for the entire season of the IPL due to an injury he picked up during an accident late last year. While Pant continues to recover, the Capitals are bound to miss their captain. David Warner is going to lead the Capitals in this season.

The 20-year-old left-hander from Bengal made his domestic debut in the last season and now he finds himself as Pant’s replacement in the Capitals franchise. It is a big opportunity for him to impress and make a name for himself.

After IPL 2022, the team released four players and kept 20 players. Among their international experts, they kept David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, and Mustafizur Rahman. The team also kept Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, and Prithvi Shaw in addition to him.Delhi will start their IPL campaign against KL Rahul led Lucknow on April 1 at Ekana stadium, Lucknow. The opener promises to be an absolute cracker.

DC Full Squad IPL 2023Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Pravin Dubey, Shardul Thakur, Vicky Ostwal, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav











