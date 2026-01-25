Home

IND vs NZ 2026 3rd T20: Abhishek Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah seal series win with MASSIVE win with 10 over to spare

Abhishek Sharma and captain Suryakumar Yadav guided India chase down the target in just 10 overs to register an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand to seal the five-match series 3-0 on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav-led India secured convincing 8-wicket victory over New Zealand

Abhishek Sharma created havoc in the 3rd T20I at the Barabati Stadium Guwahati as he scored an explosive 12-ball half-century while captain Suryakumar Yadav carried his fine form with another aggressive fifty. India chased down the target in just 10 overs to register an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand to seal the five-match series 3-0 on Sunday. India turned the contest into a one-sided display of explosive batting. Abhishek Sharma stayed unbeaten 68 off 20 balls, smashing seven fours and five sixes, while Suryakumar Yadav struck an remained unbeaten at 57 off 26 deliveries, which included six fours and three sixes. The pair stitched an unbeaten 102-run partnership for the third wicket in just 40 balls, wrapping up the chase with 60 deliveries to spare. Earlier, wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi made an impressive return, combining effectively with the experienced duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya as India applied the brakes with disciplined bowling to restrict New Zealand to a below-par 153 for 9.Abhishek smashed 12-ball half-century, the second-fastest by an Indian in T20Is, just two deliveries slower than his mentor Yuvraj Singh, as he tore apart the New Zealand bowling with fearless intent. India did suffer an early setback as Sanju Samson’s failed to deliver again, with the batter falling for a golden duck. Matt Henry struck with his very first delivery, which brushed Samson’s thigh pad before crashing into the off stump. Ishan, coming off a match-winning 76 in Raipur, took the attack to Henry by smashing two sixes and a four in a single over, displaying his authoritative pull shots and elegant lofted drives. Ishan eventually departed after a quickfire 28 off 13 deliveries. Suryakumar Yadav immediately shifted gears, finding gaps and improvising with his trademark scoops and flicks, while Abhishek Sharma continued to clear the boundary with effortless ease. Making his return to the Indian side after nearly a year, Ravi Bishnoi, who replaced the rested Varun Chakravarthy, finished with impressive figures of 2 for 18 while exerting tight control through the middle overs. India pushed the visitors on the back foot, reducing them to 36 for 3. Hardik Pandya (2/23) set the tone in the opening over with a brilliant backward-running catch to dismiss Devon Conway for 1. He struck again in his next over as Rachin Ravindra (4) mistimed a short ball, with Bishnoi completing the catch at deep square leg. Jasprit Bumrah made an instant impact and once again emerged as the standout bowler, ending with figures of 3 for 17. Back in the side after being rested for the Raipur game, Bumrah removed Tim Seifert (12) with a full delivery that jagged in to uproot the off stump. Ravi Bishnoi continued to bowl with remarkable accuracy, denying the batters any chance to build momentum. He halted Glenn Phillips push for a well-earned half-century, dismissing him for 48 and finishing with figures of 1 for 9 from three overs, bowled in the fifth, eighth and 12th Mark Chapman provided some resistance with a lively 32 off 23 balls, striking two fours and two sixes, and added 52 runs with Phillips to stabilise the innings. However, Bishnoi broke the stand, with Sanju Samson effecting a sharp catch behind the stumps. Kuldeep Yadav, meanwhile, endured a rare off day. After conceding just three runs in his opening over, the left-arm wrist-spinner was taken apart in his second, leaking 19 runs as Chapman struck consecutive six and four before Phillips cleared long-on. Kuldeep appeared to experiment excessively with his flight and length, briefly allowing New Zealand some momentum. Despite that phase, India quickly reasserted control through disciplined spells from Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Bishnoi, ensuring New Zealand were never able to break free