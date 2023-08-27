Abid Ali Demands Strict Criticism For Babar Azam If Captains Fails To Perform

Home

Sports

‘When Babar Azam Is Criticised, Allah Blesses Him And He Scores Runs’: Abid Ali

Babar Azam is the only batter in the top 5 rankings across formats.

Babar Azam (Source: X)

Pakistan batter Abid Ali feels that Babar Azam should be criticized if he does not deliver for the side. Babar has been one of the most consistent batters across formats in the last few years. In fact, he is the only batter in the top 5 rankings in all formats of the game.

Babar went through a small lean patch in 2022 where he failed to make an impact in the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup, scoring 68 and 124 runs respectively. Abid feels that criticism will help Babar Azam do well for the team.

“It’s good, Babar should be criticized. When he is criticised, Allah blesses him in a way that he scores without any stopping. Babar has played with me; he’s also my junior – now he is a world-class player. Allah has given Pakistan such a star that there are no words to describe it. His [Babar] batting skills – it’s always fun to watch him play,” said Abid while speaking to Cricket Pakistan.

Abid further added that players who criticize Babar Azam also want him to do well.

“All commentators worldwide praise him; so do we. We can pray for him that Allah bestows him with health and that he may continue to perform for the Pakistan cricket team. If he doesn’t perform in one or two matches, people start complaining that Babar didn’t perform; even the ones criticizing him want him to perform,” he added.

Pakistan will open their Asia Cup campaign against Nepal on August 30 in Lahore. The mouth-watering clash with India will take place on September 2 in Pallekele.















