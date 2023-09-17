Home

Sports

Asia Cup 2023 Final: ACC, Sri Lanka Cricket Announce USD 50K Prize Money For Curators, Groundsmen In Colombo

Groundsmen at Colombo are the unsung heroes and to appreciate their efforts in the Asia Cup 2023, ACC and Sri Lanka cricket have announced 50k USD prize

Gorundsmen (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is taking on Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in the Final of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium, on Sunday. The match started with a 40-minute delay due to rain. However, the groundsmen at Colombo Stadium were at their best again and made sure the rain showers wouldn’t have much effect on the match.

Their work throughout all the matches that have taken place in Colombo has been nothing less than remarkable. Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Sri Lanka Cricket have announced prize money of USD 50,000 for the curators and the groundsmen of the Premadasa Stadium for their astonishing work.

“Big Shoutout to the Unsung Heroes of Cricket! The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) are proud to announce a well-deserved prize money of USD 50,000 for the dedicated curators and groundsmen at Colombo and Kandy,” ACC President Jay wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

🏏🏟️ Big Shoutout to the Unsung Heroes of Cricket! 🙌 The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) are proud to announce a well-deserved prize money of USD 50,000 for the dedicated curators and groundsmen at Colombo and Kandy. 🏆 Their unwavering commitment and… — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 17, 2023

“Their unwavering commitment and hard work made the Asia Cup 2023 an unforgettable spectacle. From pitch perfection to lush outfields, they ensured the stage was set for thrilling cricket action.”

“This recognition highlights the critical role these individuals play in cricket’s success. Let’s celebrate and honour their yeoman services,” he further stated.















