ACC vs SWC Dream11, Dream11 Team Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI- KCA Club Championship T20, Match 18 Alappuzha 1.40 PM IST May 7, Sun

ACC vs SWC Dream11 Team Prediction, KCA Club Championship T20 Fantasy Hints Match 18: Captain, Vice-Captain – Athreya Cricket Club vs Swantons Cricket Club, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha 1.40 PM IST May 7, Sunday

TOSS – The KCA Club Championship T20 match toss between Athreya Cricket Club vs Swantons Cricket Club will take place at 1.10 PM IST

Time – 1.40 PM IST, May 7, Sunday.

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

ACC vs SWC Dream11 Team

Keeper – Ujwal Krishna-KU(vc)

Batsmen – Riya Basheer, TJ Aadidev, Vishnu Renjith-Menon

All-rounders – Joffin Jose, Aadithya Baiju, Mohmmed Anas(c)

Bowlers – K Adithyakrishnan, Vishnu-TM, N Afrad, Basil Thampi

ACC vs SWC Probable Playing XIs

Athreya CC: Sreeraj R, Riya Basheer, TJ Aadidev, Vivek KP, Nipun Babu, Joffin Jose, Mohammed Anas, K Rojith, Jestin Thomas, Adithya K and K Adithyakrishnan.

Swantons CC: Abdul Farhan-TK, Ajinas M, Harikrishnan D(C), Preetish Pavan, Gowtham Mohan, Sreejith Sanjeev(wk), Appu Prakash, Basil Thampi, Akhil Sajeev, Vishnu P kumar, and N Afrad











