Shubman Gill to Lend Voice For Indian Spiderman, Pavitr Prabhakar In ‘Spiderman: Across The Spider-Verse’- WATCH VIRAL Video

Shubman Gill to Lend Voice For Indian Spiderman, Pavitr Prabhakar In ‘Spiderman: Across The Spider-Verse’- WATCH VIRAL Video. (Image: Screengrab)

New Delhi: Indian star batter, Shubman Gill made his way into the history books as he becomes the first sports personality in the world to lend his voice for one of Hollywood’s biggest superhero franchises-The Spiderman. Sony Pictures on Monday announced the big news by revealing a video featuring the young batter himself.

The 23-year old batter will be the Hindi as well as the Punjabi voice in Spiderman: Across The Spider-Verse. The English voice of Pavitr Prabhakar as Peter Parker is called in the Indian version, will be voiced by Karan Soni.

This will be the first time, the Pavitr Prabhakar character will be debuting in the Spiderman multiverse and the Gujarat Titans cricketer is looking forward to the new project as he himself is a big fan of the superhero.

CRICKETER SHUBMAN GILL IS VOICE OF ‘SPIDER-MAN’ IN INDIA… #Indian cricketer #ShubmanGill has lent his voice for #SpiderMan [will be called Pavitr Prabhakar in #India]… Yes, the young cricketer has dubbed for the #Hindi and #Punjabi versions of #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse.… pic.twitter.com/sa6UNLrPpx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 8, 2023

“I have grown up watching Spider-Man, and he is one of the most relatable superheroes. Since the movie will be debuting the Indian Spider-Man for the first time on screen, getting to be the voice of our Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, in the Hindi and Punjabi languages was such a remarkable experience for me. Already, I feel superhuman. I am eagerly anticipating the release of this movie”, Gill told in a statement.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released in as many as 9 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam apart from the English version. The action-packed movie hits theatres on June 2.











