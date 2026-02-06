LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Adamson Ahdoot LLP, a leading Los Angeles personal injury law firm, is proud to sponsor the upcoming “Altadena to the Palisades” ultra‑marathon relay organized by the Silver Lake Track Club. The event will take place on Saturday, February 7, 2026, and is designed to raise critical funds for local nonprofits supporting wildfire relief, rebuilding, and long‑term community recovery. Event Details:
Adamson Ahdoot LLP is a California‑based personal injury and civil litigation law firm dedicated to advocating for injured individuals and families. With offices across the state, the firm combines aggressive legal representation with a strong commitment to community involvement and social responsibility. SOURCE Adamson Ahdoot
- Date: Saturday, February 7, 2026
- Time: 7:00 AM start
- Route: Altadena to Pacific Palisades
- Benefiting: Local wildfire relief and rebuilding nonprofits
