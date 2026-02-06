LOS ANGELES

Feb. 6, 2026

Date : Saturday, February 7, 2026

: Saturday, February 7, 2026 Time : 7:00 AM start

: 7:00 AM start Route : Altadena to Pacific Palisades

: Altadena to Pacific Palisades Benefiting: Local wildfire relief and rebuilding nonprofits

/PRNewswire/ — Adamson Ahdoot LLP, a leading Los Angeles personal injury law firm, is proud to sponsor the upcoming “Altadena to the Palisades” ultra‑marathon relay organized by the Silver Lake Track Club. The event will take place on Saturday, February 7, 2026, and is designed to raise critical funds for local nonprofits supporting wildfire relief, rebuilding, and long‑term community recovery.“Being part of this event underscores our belief that rebuilding after tragedy requires ongoing dedication, resilience, and community cohesion,” said Uzair Saleem, Partner at Adamson Ahdoot LLP. “The ‘Altadena to the Palisades’ relay brings together runners, cyclists, volunteers, and neighbors from throughout Los Angeles, not just to raise funds, but to celebrate the strength of these communities and help ensure meaningful recovery for families impacted by devastating wildfires.” The approximately 50‑kilometer course stretches from Altadena to Pacific Palisades, symbolically connecting neighborhoods that have experienced the profound effects of recent wildfires. Participants may compete individually or as part of relay teams, bike sections of the route, or join as supporters along the course. All proceeds from the event, including registrations and donations, will benefit nonprofit organizations providing emergency relief, housing assistance, search and rescue efforts, and long‑term community rebuilding. Christopher Adamson, Founder and Partner of Adamson Ahdoot LLP, added, “We are honored to support an event that channels community energy into tangible help for our neighbors who are still rebuilding their lives. This relay reflects the spirit of Los Angeles and a shared commitment to standing together in times of crisis.” The route will include multiple community checkpoints approximately every 10 kilometers, with local businesses serving as milestone stops before the event concludes with a beachside finish at Will Rogers Beach. Participants will receive commemorative event shirts and on‑course support, while spectators are encouraged to attend, cheer, and contribute to the fundraising effort. Adamson Ahdoot LLP invites members of the press and the community to participate in or support the event. Donations and additional information are available through the Silver Lake Track Club’s official fundraising page.Adamson Ahdoot LLP is a California‑based personal injury and civil litigation law firm dedicated to advocating for injured individuals and families. With offices across the state, the firm combines aggressive legal representation with a strong commitment to community involvement and social responsibility. SOURCE Adamson Ahdoot