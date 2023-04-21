AEC vs ETF Dream11 Team Prediction, Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023 Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait at 11:30 PM IST Apr 21, Friday

Home

Sports

AEC vs ETF Dream11 Team Prediction, Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Almulla Exchange CC vs Ecovert FM, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait at 11:30 PM IST Apr 21, Friday

Here is the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AEC vs ETF Dream11 Team Prediction, AEC vs ETF Fantasy Cricket Prediction, AEC vs ETF Playing 11s Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Almulla Exchange CC vs EcovertFM, Fantasy Playing Tips – Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2022.

AEC vs ETF Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

AEC vs ETF Dream11 Team Prediction, Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2022 Fantasy Hints: Here is the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AEC vs ETF Dream11 Team Prediction, AEC vs ETF Fantasy Cricket Prediction, AEC vs ETF Playing 11s Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Almulla Exchange CC vs EcovertFM, Fantasy Playing Tips – Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023. AEC vs ETF Dream11 Team Prediction, Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Almulla Exchange CC vs EcovertFM, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait at 11:30 PM IST Apr 21, Friday.

TOSS – The Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023 toss between Almulla Exchange CC and Ecovert FM will take place at 11 PM (IST).

Time – 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait.

AEC vs ETF Dream11 Team

WicketKeeper: Clinto Anto

Batsmen: Pradeep – p, Rajit Reji, Shinu John, Abdul Jabbar-I, Umar Nazir Baba

All-Rounder: Murshid Mustafa

Bowlers: Anudeep – C, Kabeer Ahmed, Abdullah Khan-I, Bikram Raj Karan

AEC vs ETF Probable XI

Almulla Exchange CC: Clinto Anto, Ansal V Nazzar, Pradeep – p, Rajit Reji, M Faris, Naveenraj Rajendran, Suresh Rasa, Imran Meera, Kabeer Ahmed, Linto VA, Newton Joseph

EcovertFM: Meet Bhavsar, Umar Abdullah, Mirwas Masoom, Basir Khan, Shajahan Kunnath, Umar Nazir Baba, Bilal Tahir, Bashart Ali, Bikram Raj Karan, Srinivas Krishna, Irfanullah Sultanzai.

Edited by Utkarsh Rathour











