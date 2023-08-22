AFG Vs PAK, 1st ODI: Rashid Khan Suffers Back Injury While Taking Imam-Ul-Haqs Catch

Home

AFG Vs PAK, 1st ODI: Rashid Khan Suffers Back Injury While Taking Imam-Ul-Haq’s Catch – WATCH VIDEO

Rashid Khan took two wickets for 42 runs in his 10 overs as Pakistan were all out for 201.



Rashid Khan took the catch off the bowling of Mohammad Nabi. (Image: Twitter/AFG)

New Delhi: Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan injured himself while taking a catch in the first ODI against Pakistan Hambantota’s Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium on Tuesday. Although there hasn’t been any official update about the extent of Rashid’s injury, based on the visuals it looked like he has hurt his back badly.

The incident happened in the 36th over of the Pakistan innings. Imam-ul-Haq, who was batting on 61 off 93 balls, danced down the track against Mohammad Nabi. However, the ball didn’t travel as Imam would have wanted and Rashid, running backward took a brilliant catch.

After taking the catch, Rashid rolled over in motion and that’s where it seems he hurt his back. The 24-year-old was seen lying on the ground with one hand grabbing his back. However, Rashid came back to pick another wicket in the form of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Here’s how Mohammad Nabi got the best of Imam Ul Haq for 61 as Rashid Khan took a stunner. 👊👏#AfghanAtalan | #AFGvPAK | #SuperColaCup | #ByaMaidanGato pic.twitter.com/H9qOxUHh0m — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 22, 2023















